Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CINEMARK HOLDINGS Is a leader in the motion picture exhibition industry.Cinemark operates 408 theatres and 4,657 screens in 38 states in the United States and internationally in 12 countries, mainly in Mexico, South and Central America. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cinemark in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cinemark from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.58.

NYSE CNK opened at $17.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. Cinemark has a 12-month low of $13.84 and a 12-month high of $27.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.83 and its 200-day moving average is $18.05.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.05. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 70.88% and a negative return on equity of 131.22%. The company had revenue of $434.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1124.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cinemark will post -3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cinemark news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 8,929 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $145,542.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNK. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cinemark by 24.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,294,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221,393 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Cinemark by 1,283.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,506,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,996 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Cinemark in the third quarter valued at about $28,815,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Cinemark by 67.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,504,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cinemark by 24.8% in the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,853,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,029,000 after purchasing an additional 765,300 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

