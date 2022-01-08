Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cortexyme Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on providing disease-modifying therapeutics to treat Alzheimer’s and other degenerative diseases. The company’s drug candidate consists of COR388 which is in clinical stage. Cortexyme Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CRTX. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Cortexyme from $200.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. decreased their price target on Cortexyme from $150.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America downgraded Cortexyme from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Cortexyme in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Shares of CRTX stock opened at $12.05 on Tuesday. Cortexyme has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $121.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.20.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.73). Research analysts anticipate that Cortexyme will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EPIQ Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 3,953,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $362,386,000 after purchasing an additional 188,090 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,486,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,618,000 after purchasing an additional 159,593 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Cortexyme by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,736,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,043,000 after acquiring an additional 275,089 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cortexyme by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,325,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,455,000 after acquiring an additional 40,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cortexyme by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 916,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,566,000 after acquiring an additional 59,471 shares during the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

