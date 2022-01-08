Insider Selling: Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CAO Sells 796 Shares of Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 796 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.23, for a total transaction of $203,959.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of COIN opened at $232.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $290.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.00 and a twelve month high of $429.54.
Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 49.96% and a return on equity of 89.37%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COIN shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $337.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $444.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.20.
About Coinbase Global
Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.
