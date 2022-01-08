Insider Selling: Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) CFO Sells 4,697 Shares of Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) CFO Douglas Robinson sold 4,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $246,545.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Douglas Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Douglas Robinson sold 1,432 shares of Verint Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $70,497.36.

On Thursday, December 9th, Douglas Robinson sold 1,787 shares of Verint Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total value of $87,241.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $52.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.23, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.80 and a 52-week high of $53.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $224.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.22 million. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Verint Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.63.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 1.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 79,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 76.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,135,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 47.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 515,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,082,000 after acquiring an additional 166,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 82.7% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 150,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,738,000 after acquiring an additional 68,093 shares during the last quarter.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

