Insider Selling: Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) CFO Sells 4,697 Shares of Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) CFO Douglas Robinson sold 4,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $246,545.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Douglas Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 13th, Douglas Robinson sold 1,432 shares of Verint Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $70,497.36.
- On Thursday, December 9th, Douglas Robinson sold 1,787 shares of Verint Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total value of $87,241.34.
Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $52.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.23, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.80 and a 52-week high of $53.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.43.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Verint Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.63.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 1.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 79,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 76.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,135,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 47.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 515,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,082,000 after acquiring an additional 166,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 82.7% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 150,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,738,000 after acquiring an additional 68,093 shares during the last quarter.
Verint Systems Company Profile
Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.
Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)
Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.