Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clearwater Paper,a standalone company,produces pulp and paperboard at six facilities across the country namely Lewiston, Idaho; Las Vegas, Nev.; Elwood, Ill.; and near McGehee, Ark. The company manufactures quality paperboard, consumer tissue, and wood products.It has direct access to the public capital markets .The company is a premier supplier of private label tissue to major retail grocery chains, and also produces bleached paperboard used by quality-conscious printers and packaging converters. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Clearwater Paper stock opened at $36.86 on Tuesday. Clearwater Paper has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $45.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25. Clearwater Paper had a positive return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $450.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Clearwater Paper will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Clearwater Paper by 22.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,230,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,621,000 after acquiring an additional 415,086 shares in the last quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 129.3% during the second quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP now owns 471,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,648,000 after buying an additional 265,687 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 56.3% during the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 644,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,713,000 after buying an additional 232,205 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 51.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 126,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after buying an additional 42,975 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,160,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,620,000 after buying an additional 34,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

