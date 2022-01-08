CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $24.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CI Financial Corp. offer asset management and wealth management advisory services. CI Financial Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CIXX. Desjardins boosted their price target on CI Financial from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. CIBC upped their target price on CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.17.

NYSE:CIXX opened at $20.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.31 and its 200-day moving average is $20.36. CI Financial has a 1-year low of $12.36 and a 1-year high of $24.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1447 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. CI Financial’s payout ratio is 37.84%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in CI Financial by 17.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 302,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,129,000 after buying an additional 45,235 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of CI Financial by 75.1% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CI Financial by 7.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,959 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CI Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $7,416,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CI Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $1,246,000. 41.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

