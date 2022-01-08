Short Interest in Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FUWAY) Expands By 20.0%

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FUWAY) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FUWAY opened at $10.23 on Friday. Furukawa Electric has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $14.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.00.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Furukawa Electric in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Furukawa Electric Co, Ltd. engages in transmission infrastructure and functional materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Electronics and Automotive Systems, Functional Products, and Service and Developments. The Infrastructure segment manufactures and sells optic fiber, optic fiber cable, light related parts, optical semiconductor device, metal communication cable, optical fiber fusion splicer, network equipment, CATV system, and wireless products power cables.

