Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the November 30th total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 361,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.8% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,315,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,292,000 after purchasing an additional 41,010 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.9% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,092,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,299,000 after purchasing an additional 20,326 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.1% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,121,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,812,000 after purchasing an additional 64,567 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,310,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,562,000 after purchasing an additional 38,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 12.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,594,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,423,000 after purchasing an additional 867,494 shares in the last quarter. 54.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

BEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$44.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Friday, September 24th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. CSFB set a $45.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Renewable Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.42.

Shares of NYSE BEP opened at $34.12 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a twelve month low of $32.85 and a twelve month high of $49.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.13). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $966.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.304 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is -152.50%.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.