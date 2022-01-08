TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) Short Interest Update

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the November 30th total of 2,240,000 shares. Approximately 9.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

In other TaskUs news, President Jaspar Weir sold 1,974,799 shares of TaskUs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total transaction of $121,331,650.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Fc Aggregator L.P. Bcp sold 8,127,882 shares of TaskUs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total transaction of $499,377,070.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TASK. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in TaskUs during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in TaskUs during the second quarter valued at $88,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in TaskUs by 429.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TaskUs during the third quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in TaskUs during the third quarter valued at $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

TASK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TaskUs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TaskUs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of TaskUs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.11.

Shares of TASK opened at $46.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.83 and its 200 day moving average is $48.56. TaskUs has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $85.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $201.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TaskUs will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

TaskUs Company Profile

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

