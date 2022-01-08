South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lowered its position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 10.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,712 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 12.3% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 4,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 13,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 8.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 1.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 57,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

South Jersey Industries stock opened at $26.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.40. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.75 and a 1-year high of $29.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.90.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $365.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts expect that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. This is a boost from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.88%.

SJI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

