Boston Partners Sells 9,908 Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Boston Partners reduced its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,775 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 9,908 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 105,114 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NOG. Bank of America raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.70.

Shares of NOG stock opened at $22.58 on Friday. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.46 and a 1-year high of $27.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -3.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.41.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 112.35% and a negative net margin of 136.31%. The business had revenue of $259.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.99 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.03%.

In related news, major shareholder Cresta Greenwood, Llc sold 134,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $2,567,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

