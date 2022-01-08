Boston Partners Cuts Stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Boston Partners lowered its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,618 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.20% of Plymouth Industrial REIT worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plymouth Industrial REIT stock opened at $28.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.03. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.96 and a 1-year high of $32.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $999.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.22.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -88.42%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLYM. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plymouth Industrial REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

