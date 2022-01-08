Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys Shares of 6,864 InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFU. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 48.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in InfuSystem in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InfuSystem during the second quarter worth $226,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of InfuSystem in the second quarter valued at $233,000. 60.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get InfuSystem alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InfuSystem from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

NYSEAMERICAN:INFU opened at $15.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 1.03. InfuSystem Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.51 and a 12 month high of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.51.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). InfuSystem had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 11.64%. Equities research analysts anticipate that InfuSystem Holdings Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher R. Sansone sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $1,418,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeannine Sheehan sold 7,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $134,372.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,084 shares of company stock worth $1,580,150. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

InfuSystem Profile

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Integrated Therapy Services; and Durable Medical Equipment segments. The Integrated Therapy Services segment focuses on oncology such as providing ambulatory pumps to oncology offices, infusion clinics and hospital, and outpatient chemotherapy clinics.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for InfuSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InfuSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.