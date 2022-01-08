Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $326,000 in Humankind US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:HKND)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humankind US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:HKND) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned 0.07% of Humankind US Stock ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Humankind Investments LLC lifted its position in Humankind US Stock ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 1,894,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,111,000 after purchasing an additional 138,408 shares during the last quarter.

Get Humankind US Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:HKND opened at $29.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.41. Humankind US Stock ETF has a one year low of $24.44 and a one year high of $30.08.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HKND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humankind US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:HKND).

Receive News & Ratings for Humankind US Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humankind US Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.