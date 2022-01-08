Boston Partners Has $1.03 Million Position in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)

Boston Partners lowered its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,571 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Byline Bancorp were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 97,650.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 7,812 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the second quarter worth $209,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the second quarter worth $210,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the second quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the third quarter worth $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BY opened at $29.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.12. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.59 and a 52-week high of $29.15.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $78.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 15.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Byline Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

