Boston Partners Sells 5,312 Shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Boston Partners reduced its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,784 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,312 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.17% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 88,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 9,534 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,552,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $259,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 365,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,303,000 after purchasing an additional 38,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 99,685.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Atlantic Capital Bancshares news, insider Robert R. Bugbee II sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $27,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Graves sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $298,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,750 shares of company stock valued at $401,693 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ACBI stock opened at $32.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.19 million, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.81. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.54 and a 1-year high of $32.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.93 and a 200 day moving average of $26.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $29.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.47 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 40.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $32.50 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.94.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

