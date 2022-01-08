Boston Partners Acquires Shares of 16,601 ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZIM. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $639,401,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 192.9% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,966,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,564,000 after buying an additional 1,295,227 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 411.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,228,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,215,000 after buying an additional 988,734 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 3,775.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 659,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,443,000 after buying an additional 642,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $21,116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZIM. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $46.02 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

ZIM stock opened at $56.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $11.34 and a fifty-two week high of $62.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion and a PE ratio of 2.01.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $12.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.20 by $2.96. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 38.27% and a return on equity of 269.24%. Equities analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 37.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 18.4%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is 35.51%.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

