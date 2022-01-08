Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Stock Holdings Reduced by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its position in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 86.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,517 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Core Laboratories during the second quarter worth $84,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Core Laboratories during the second quarter worth $194,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Core Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories stock opened at $26.18 on Friday. Core Laboratories has a 52 week low of $21.08 and a 52 week high of $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 3.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.80.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $117.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.97%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CLB shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Core Laboratories from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.70.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

