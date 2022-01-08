Insider Selling: Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) COO Sells 16,000 Shares of Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) COO Martin Vazquez sold 16,000 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $752,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Martin Vazquez also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Outset Medical alerts:

On Monday, November 1st, Martin Vazquez sold 11,500 shares of Outset Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $644,690.00.

Shares of Outset Medical stock opened at $39.50 on Friday. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.03 and a 52-week high of $61.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.19 and a 200 day moving average of $47.39. The company has a quick ratio of 9.64, a current ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 2.48.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.19. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 133.86% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $26.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.44) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 297.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Outset Medical by 330.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.