Zacks Investment Research Upgrades BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $9.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BTRS Holdings Inc. is a provider of cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions which simplify and automate B2B commerce. BTRS Holdings Inc., formerly known as South Mountain Merger Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

BTRS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of BTRS from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lowered their target price on BTRS from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BTRS from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.80.

BTRS stock opened at $6.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.42. BTRS has a 12 month low of $6.59 and a 12 month high of $19.76.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $32.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that BTRS will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BTRS news, CEO Flint A. Lane purchased 34,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $235,200.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Flint A. Lane acquired 65,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $459,298.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 111,000 shares of company stock valued at $770,478 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in BTRS by 569.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of BTRS during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BTRS by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 320,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after acquiring an additional 12,425 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BTRS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in BTRS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

