Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS L.P. was established by Brookfield Asset Management as its primary vehicle to own and operate certain infrastructure assets on a global basis. Brookfield Infrastructure operates high quality, long-life assets that generate stable cash flows, require relatively minimal maintenance capital expenditures and, by virtue of barriers to entry and other characteristics, tend to appreciate in value over time. Its current business consists of the ownership and operation of premier electricity transmission systems and timberlands in North and South America, and it seeks acquisition opportunities in other infrastructure sectors with similar attributes. “

Several other analysts have also commented on BIP. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.10.

BIP opened at $58.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 0.79. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52-week low of $49.14 and a 52-week high of $62.48.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.16). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 93.58%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIP. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,391,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,390,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132,089 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,695,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,149,649,000 after purchasing an additional 684,954 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,633,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $541,460,000 after purchasing an additional 58,373 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,165,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,290,000 after purchasing an additional 202,882 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,658,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $419,083,000 after buying an additional 264,660 shares in the last quarter. 52.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

