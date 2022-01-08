Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) COO Sells $1,212,274.00 in Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) COO Michael C. Colby sold 9,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $1,212,274.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD opened at $112.07 on Friday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a twelve month low of $78.86 and a twelve month high of $181.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 294.93, a PEG ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.49.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 25,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GSHD shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet cut Goosehead Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.63.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.