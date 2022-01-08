Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) COO Sells $1,212,274.00 in Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) COO Michael C. Colby sold 9,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $1,212,274.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ GSHD opened at $112.07 on Friday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a twelve month low of $78.86 and a twelve month high of $181.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 294.93, a PEG ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.49.
Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on GSHD shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet cut Goosehead Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.63.
Goosehead Insurance Company Profile
Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.
