SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) by 136.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,396 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.06% of Oasis Petroleum worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 43,766.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 9,191 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $1,740,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $302,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $4,257,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $894,000. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $101.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.25.

In other Oasis Petroleum news, Director Douglas E. Brooks acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.76 per share, with a total value of $61,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Douglas E. Brooks acquired 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $118.75 per share, with a total value of $74,218.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OAS opened at $132.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.58 and a 1 year high of $138.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.28.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $402.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.00 million. Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 61.83% and a return on equity of 88.97%. Sell-side analysts predict that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Oasis Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

