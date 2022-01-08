Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 37.5% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.4% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 72,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.3% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 89,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 2.6% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 5.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAG opened at $34.75 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.44 and a 12 month high of $39.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.85.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.82%.

CAG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Monday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.09.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

