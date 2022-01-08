Peter S. Kirlin Sells 18,146 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Stock

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 18,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total transaction of $357,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Photronics stock opened at $18.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.13. Photronics, Inc. has a one year low of $10.95 and a one year high of $19.92.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $181.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.00 million. Photronics had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLAB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Photronics by 211.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Photronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Photronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Photronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Photronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 11th.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

