Insider Selling: Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Sells $312,408.25 in Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total transaction of $312,408.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Amrita Ahuja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Amrita Ahuja sold 4,937 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.29, for a total transaction of $1,240,618.73.

On Monday, October 25th, Amrita Ahuja sold 4,995 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.21, for a total transaction of $1,294,753.95.

On Thursday, October 21st, Amrita Ahuja sold 834 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.49, for a total transaction of $220,584.66.

SQ opened at $141.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $65.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.32. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.09 and a fifty-two week high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Square in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,249,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Square in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,394,000. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Square by 6.7% during the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Square by 4.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Square by 11.5% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. 62.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SQ. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 target price on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Square from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Square from $361.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Square presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.00.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

