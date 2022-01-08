Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 900 Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 37.1% in the third quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 48,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 315.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 467,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,529,000 after acquiring an additional 355,209 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 527,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,475,000 after acquiring an additional 30,547 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the third quarter valued at about $733,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 801.1% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 12,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 11,127 shares in the last quarter.

XME stock opened at $46.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.55. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $48.23.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

