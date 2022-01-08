Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Director Sells C$291,919.80 in Stock

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) Director James D. Nasso sold 4,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.12, for a total value of C$291,919.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$711,120.60.

Shares of AEM stock opened at C$63.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$65.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$70.46. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of C$60.27 and a twelve month high of C$95.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.70.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.76. The company had revenue of C$1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.18 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.0099998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cormark cut their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. National Bankshares raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$80.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$91.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$63.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$97.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$93.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

