Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 68 Shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in PS Business Parks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $341,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,020,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 264,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. 69.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PSB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PS Business Parks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PS Business Parks from $163.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of PSB opened at $178.78 on Friday. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a one year low of $129.14 and a one year high of $189.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $179.07 and a 200 day moving average of $165.15.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 46.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is currently 75.95%.

In related news, Director Jennifer Holden Dunbar sold 6,068 shares of PS Business Parks stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $1,085,625.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

