Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Stock Position Raised by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 30,805 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 20,726 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 8,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $14.31 on Friday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $19.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -65.05 and a beta of 1.44.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.32). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.39%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is presently -545.45%.

In related news, CFO Harold W. Jr. Andrews sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $1,490,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SBRA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.70.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

