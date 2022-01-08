Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Scott & Selber Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter worth $1,585,000. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 294,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 11,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 6,185 shares during the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $73.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.58 and a 200 day moving average of $67.82. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $44.59 and a 12 month high of $77.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.95). Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.28%.

LNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.79.

In other Lincoln National news, CFO Randal J. Freitag sold 61,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $4,487,461.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $11,262,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,352 shares of company stock valued at $16,552,447 over the last 90 days. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

