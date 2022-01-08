Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,702 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.9% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 60.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total value of $2,516,734.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,314 shares of company stock worth $292,824,570. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,251.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,881.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,454.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,436.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $12.37 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,100.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Truist lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,174.44.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

