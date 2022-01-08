Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 294,318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $13,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,944,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,509,048 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $130,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,512 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,027,871 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $422,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,930 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,011,813 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $211,061,000 after purchasing an additional 944,383 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,850,000. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $53.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.55. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.62 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.33. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $33.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $128,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

