Truist Financial Corp Buys 16,426 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 64,573 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,426 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $14,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the third quarter worth about $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 49.6% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 64.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 195.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ COUP opened at $137.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $185.96 and its 200-day moving average is $219.75. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12-month low of $135.26 and a 12-month high of $377.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.28 and a beta of 1.36.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 49.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $185.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

COUP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $337.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. cut their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $325.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $280.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $280.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.38.

In related news, insider Todd R. Ford sold 2,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total transaction of $461,705.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total transaction of $170,192.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 118,695 shares of company stock worth $26,568,973. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

