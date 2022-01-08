Truist Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 149,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,048 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $13,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PKW. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 72,700.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at $597,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000.

Get Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

NASDAQ PKW opened at $96.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.40. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $73.82 and a twelve month high of $98.75.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

Recommended Story: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.