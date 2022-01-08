American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 50.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,899 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 104,874 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,672 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 12,493 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,696 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 6,602 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 352,500 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $7,477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,328 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 84,246 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

AAL stock opened at $19.28 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $26.09. The firm has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.79.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($5.54) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 183.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

