Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 11,009 Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) by 38.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,009 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.66% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the second quarter worth $139,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the second quarter worth $140,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the second quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the third quarter worth $229,000.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF stock opened at $55.90 on Friday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a twelve month low of $53.87 and a twelve month high of $57.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%.

