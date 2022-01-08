Brokerages Expect Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.42 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to announce $10.42 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.21 billion to $10.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories reported sales of $10.70 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will report full year sales of $42.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $41.82 billion to $42.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $39.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $38.06 billion to $40.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Abbott Laboratories.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share.

ABT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, October 8th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.52.

In related news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 4,700 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $658,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $596,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,177 shares of company stock worth $10,185,128. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,368 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $135.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $105.36 and a 12-month high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

