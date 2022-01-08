Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 644,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,921 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $8,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PHYS. South State Corp lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. South State Corp now owns 1,686,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,657,000 after acquiring an additional 332,802 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 87.7% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 82,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 38,439 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 11.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 318,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,462,000 after acquiring an additional 33,157 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,098,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,534,000 after purchasing an additional 149,146 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at $193,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PHYS opened at $14.09 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $13.23 and a 1-year high of $15.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.19 and a 200-day moving average of $14.14.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

