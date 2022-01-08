Critical Analysis: Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) versus Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY)

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) and Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Vertex has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Destiny Media Technologies has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Vertex and Destiny Media Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vertex 3 0 2 0 1.80 Destiny Media Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vertex currently has a consensus price target of $22.80, indicating a potential upside of 44.40%. Given Vertex’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vertex is more favorable than Destiny Media Technologies.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vertex and Destiny Media Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vertex $374.67 million 6.27 -$78.94 million ($0.01) -1,579.00 Destiny Media Technologies $4.17 million 3.18 $380,000.00 $0.04 32.26

Destiny Media Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vertex. Vertex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Destiny Media Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Vertex and Destiny Media Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vertex -0.15% 12.37% 4.72% Destiny Media Technologies 9.18% 12.21% 9.63%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.8% of Vertex shares are owned by institutional investors. 67.3% of Vertex shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Destiny Media Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vertex beats Destiny Media Technologies on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vertex Company Profile

Vertex, Inc. provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions. The company sells its software products through software license and software as a service subscriptions. It also provides implementation and training services in connection with its software license and cloud subscriptions, transaction tax returns outsourcing, and other tax-related services. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

Destiny Media Technologies Company Profile

Destiny Media Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of digital content distribution solutions. Its products include Play MPE and Clipstream. The company was founded in August 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

