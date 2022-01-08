Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Holdings Trimmed by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,770 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.19% of Genesis Energy worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 2.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,407,163 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $132,437,000 after purchasing an additional 244,321 shares during the last quarter. RR Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 3.0% during the second quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 5,923,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,759,000 after purchasing an additional 173,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 70.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,875,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,774,000 after purchasing an additional 773,392 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 100.0% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 622,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,221,000 after purchasing an additional 311,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy during the second quarter valued at $4,714,000. 66.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GEL. Citigroup began coverage on Genesis Energy in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded Genesis Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Genesis Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded Genesis Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genesis Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of NYSE GEL opened at $11.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 2.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.26. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 52 week low of $5.73 and a 52 week high of $13.48.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $518.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.75 million. Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 22.46%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Genesis Energy Profile

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

