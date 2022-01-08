Community Financial Services Group LLC Has $588,000 Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Community Financial Services Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,048 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth $338,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in NIKE by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,929 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. increased its position in NIKE by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Kidder Stephen W increased its position in NIKE by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 35,159 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,431,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the period. 64.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NIKE news, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total value of $2,222,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 260,126 shares of company stock valued at $42,122,747 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $160.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $254.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.16, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.92. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.44 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.07.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 31.94%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Wedbush started coverage on NIKE in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price target on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.81.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

