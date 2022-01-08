Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 18,791 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 151.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,791 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hologic by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,726 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 21,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Hologic in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.36.

HOLX opened at $70.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.76. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.10 and a 1 year high of $85.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 57.61% and a net margin of 33.22%. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $194,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

