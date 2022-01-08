First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB) by 96.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,720 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.33% of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,605,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 174,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 71,036 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management raised its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 1,082.0% during the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 162,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 148,674 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 146,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 35,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 453.9% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 125,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 102,475 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $20.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.89. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $21.03.

Recommended Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.