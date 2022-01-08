Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 262.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,872,533 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,355,385 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $101,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Washington Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the second quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,265 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the third quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 65,290 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the second quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 28,944 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.4% during the third quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

CSCO opened at $60.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.32 and its 200-day moving average is $56.58. The stock has a market cap of $256.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.15 and a twelve month high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.02%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.94.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $697,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

