American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Upgraded at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Evercore ISI currently has $46.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $34.00.

AEL has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.92.

Shares of AEL opened at $41.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. American Equity Investment Life has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $41.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.32.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $542.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.71 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 5.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This is a positive change from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. American Equity Investment Life’s payout ratio is currently 9.47%.

In other news, CEO Anant Bhalla sold 10,214 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $302,742.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEL. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 93,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 24,396 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 201,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after buying an additional 47,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 52,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 8,321 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

