Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and manages retail, industrial and office space primarily in Hawai`i and on the U.S. Mainland. The company also owns grocery/drug-anchored retail centers. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. is based in HONOLULU, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of NYSE ALEX opened at $24.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.23 and a 200 day moving average of $22.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.10 and a beta of 1.34. Alexander & Baldwin has a 12-month low of $14.89 and a 12-month high of $26.57.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11). Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 2.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alexander & Baldwin will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Alexander & Baldwin’s payout ratio is currently 171.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 4,021.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,905,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,661,000 after buying an additional 1,859,064 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 9.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,568,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,055,000 after buying an additional 1,151,880 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 5.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,248,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,079,000 after buying an additional 576,873 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 85.6% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,130,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,713,000 after buying an additional 521,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the third quarter worth $8,532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

