Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $250.09 Million

Brokerages forecast that Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) will announce sales of $250.09 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Calavo Growers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $253.00 million and the lowest is $247.17 million. Calavo Growers posted sales of $220.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calavo Growers will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Calavo Growers.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $273.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.48 million. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVGW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet lowered Calavo Growers from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in Calavo Growers by 109.2% during the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 27,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 14,548 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the second quarter worth about $2,061,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Calavo Growers by 101,520.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Calavo Growers in the second quarter valued at about $360,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Calavo Growers during the second quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVGW stock opened at $43.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $772.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.25 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.45. Calavo Growers has a twelve month low of $33.25 and a twelve month high of $85.40.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -171.64%.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in the marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment is involved in the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products to retail grocers, foodservice operators, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesalers.

