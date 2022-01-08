Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $41.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind and solar plants. Brookfield Renewable Corporation is based in New York. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of BEPC stock opened at $34.73 on Tuesday. Brookfield Renewable has a one year low of $33.45 and a one year high of $63.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $966.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.3038 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. 69.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

