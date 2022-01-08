Brokerages Anticipate PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $251.09 Million

Analysts predict that PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) will report $251.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for PRA Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $254.48 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $246.86 million. PRA Group posted sales of $273.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PRA Group will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $928.86 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PRA Group.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $263.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.09 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 16.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share.

Separately, JMP Securities raised their target price on PRA Group from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

NASDAQ PRAA opened at $48.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.29. PRA Group has a one year low of $32.78 and a one year high of $51.00. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.35.

In other PRA Group news, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 1,685 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $72,893.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher B. Graves sold 15,000 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total value of $721,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,426 shares of company stock valued at $3,188,061 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 17.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 10,134 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 21.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 142.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 25,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PRA Group by 12.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares during the last quarter.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

